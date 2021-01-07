Kampot: Two young girls were killed on January 6, 2021 at 3:40 AM on National Road No. 31 between km 22 and 23 in Prey Pdao village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey district, Kampot Province.

The two children were running across the national road when they were hit by a car, causing sudden death.



The first victim, Em Srey Ne, a 9-year-old girl living in Prey Pdao village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey district, Kampot province, and here younger sister died at the scene.

The car driver did not stop, and the make of vehicle and license plate are unknown

The bodies of the two children were handed over to their parents for a religious ceremony.




