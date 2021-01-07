FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Young Girls Killed In Kampot Hit & Run

cne 17 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampot: Two young girls were killed on January 6, 2021 at 3:40 AM on National Road No. 31 between km 22 and 23 in Prey Pdao village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey district, Kampot Province.

The two children were running across the national road when they were hit by a car, causing sudden death.

The first victim, Em Srey Ne, a 9-year-old girl living in Prey Pdao village, Phnom Kong commune, Angkor Chey district, Kampot province, and here younger sister died at the scene.

The car driver did not stop, and the make of vehicle and license plate are unknown

The bodies of the two children were handed over to their parents for a religious ceremony. POST NEWS


You May Also Like

Baby Siamese Crocodiles Spotted In The Wild

cne 1

Mysterious Undercover Arrest Of Foreign Male

cne 0

Briton Claims Leg “Hanging Off” After Spider Bite

cne 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *