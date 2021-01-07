Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health daily statement released on January 7 confirmed that two more cases of COVID-19 were detected on workers returning from Thailand.

A 26-year-old Cambodian male from in Battambang province entered from Thailand on January 2nd, and he is currently receiving treatment at Pailin Provincial Government Hospital.

A 25-year-old Cambodian male from Banteay Meanchey Province who returned from Thailand on January 4. He is being treated in Banteay Meanchey hospital.

A total of 20 Cambodian workers have been diagnosed after returning from Thailand.

As of the morning of January 7, a total of 385 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, 362 cases have been treated, and 23 active cases are being treated in hospitals.