Phnom Penh: A man on a moto-trailer hit the back of a luxury car Land Cruiser GXR V-6 fully, causing damage to the rear of the car at 5 pm on January 6, 2021 on National Road 4 in Ang village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The black Honda Wave without a license plate hit the parked Land Cruiser GXR V-6, with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-7273 while it was traveling from east to west at high speed and lacking caution.

The same source said that after the incident police of the 3rd Chao Chao Police Station went down to measure the scene and bring both parties to the police station to solve the problem. When they arrived at the station, after a compromise, the moto driver agreed to pay to repair the car and the car owner also agreed, but ask the police to help make a proper contract and call a mechanic to assess the amount needed for repairs.

The source confirmed that after telling the motoman that the cost of repairs may be as much as $5000, the negotiations continued into the night. While the owner of the car and the police were busy, the motoman managed to slip out of the police station and disappeared.

Police at the 3rd Chao Chao Police Station said that after the owner of the motorcycle ran away due to lack of money, the car owner decided to stop complaining and asked to take the car back to be repaired by himself. MCPN