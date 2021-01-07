Kandal Province: Police are treating a violent knife attack as attempted murder, after the incident left a mother and her two daughters seriously injured on January 5, 2021 in the village of Taeng, Phum Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

Authorities confirmed that 3 victims were

1. Sok Chandy, female, 32 years old, seriously injured (in Russian Hospital).

2. Raksmey Sreyya, female, 13 years old, seriously injured (in Kantha Bopha Hospital).

3. Raksmey Sochin, female, 8 years old, seriously injured (in Kantha Bopha Hospital).

The woman’s husband is Phan Pheakdey, 38 years old, resides in Phum Taeng, Khum Phum Thom, Kien Svay District, Kandal Province.

Kien Svay police confirmed that the suspect Sovann Chantolkol, 29 years old, a construction worker who escaped after the attack has been arrested.

Authorities say the suspect was drinking with the victim’s husband under the house, and the victim complained about them and cursed the men. When the victim’s husband went to buy beer and meat, the suspect took a knife and attacked the woman and her daughters.

The suspect fled the scene. On the morning of January 7, 2021, Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner, led the force to arrest the suspect, and authorities are continuing to follow legal procedures. NKD