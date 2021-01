Phnom Penh: On January 6, 2021, at 8:00 pm, the police arrested a Cambodian-American man, reportedly under the influence of drugs, who caused an assault and damaged property in a mart in Village 7, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Immediately after receiving the information, the specialized force of the Inspectorate arrived at the scene and brought him to the Chaktomuk Administration Station for questioning. POST NEWS