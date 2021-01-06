Kandal: A violeny incident happened at 8:00 pm on January 5, 2021 in Ro Taeng village, Phum Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

A woman and her two children were brutally attacked by her husband’s friend.

On the night of the incident, the victim’s husband asked his friend, a construction worker, to have a drink at his house, which his wife was not happy about, and forbade them. She showed her displeasure and threw insults at her husband, which caused the suspect to become very angry. When the victim’s husband left the house to buy meat, the suspect pulled out a knife and brutally attacked the victim and his two children and fled the scene.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital and the suspect escaped.

The victim, Sok Chandy, a 32-year-old female, was seriously injured, while her son Raksmey Sreyya, a 13-year-old girl, was seriously injured and another child, Raksmey Sochin, a 8-year-old girl, was seriously injured and is currently receiving emergency treatment at Kantha Bopha Hospital.

The suspect is Sovan Chantokol, male, 29 years old, a construction worker, born in Po Mieu village, Koki Thom commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province, living on his worksite in Sangkat Prek Eang, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Immediately after the incident, forces throughout Kien Svay district launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect and punish them according to the law. AREY