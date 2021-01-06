Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a statement on January 6 confirming a new case of COVID-19 detected on a migrant worker returning from from Thailand.

The patient is a 28-year-old Cambodian male from Pailin Province who entered from Thailand on January 2nd. He is being treated in Pailin hospital.

18 Cambodian workers have now been diagnosed after returning from Thailand since the recent outbreak began over the border.

Cambodia has confirmed 383 cases, with 362 patients treated, and 21 active cases in hospitals around the country.