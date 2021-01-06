Phnom Penh: A dead man was found dead on a plot of land in Phnom Penh, in a state of decomposition at 6 am on January 6, 2021, in the Boeung Kak Lake area in Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

The body had dried out, with only skin covering the bones, and was wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and white boots, with a bald head.

The body is suspected of being that of a Chinese man in his 40s, who probably died almost a month ago.

According to a 24-year-old electrician named Phin Sopheak, before the incident, his boss sent him to check the water supply because he ran out of water. He looked at the water pipe that ran through the plot of land and saw the body, so he reported it to his boss and local authorities.

The scene and the body were cordoned off for the autopsy to find out the nationality of the victims and the cause of death. MCPN

EDIT: Images of SCENE (graphic)