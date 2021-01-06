Svay Rieng province: A boy died tragically while crossing the road carelessly. He was hit by a brick truck, causing shock to the villagers at 7:15 a.m. on January 6, 2021, on Street 3130 in Prey Ta Theuk village, Koki Som commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

Svay Teap police said that the boy was named Ny Thai, 6 years old, from the same village.

The driver, who was not identified, opened the car door and fled.

According to villagers, before the incident, the boy ran carelessly across the road from when a silver HYUNDAI brick truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3B 9419 driving from east to west hit the child.

After the incident, the authorities arrived to record the incident and handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony. The truck was taken to the administrative post to deal with later according to the law. NKD