Koh Rong Samloem: According to the Department of Fire Prevention and Rescue of the National Police, on the night of January 4, 2020 at 10:30 pm about 300 meters from the port (Yeay Tri Chi). Koh Rong Samloem Village, there was a fire on a long tail boat, 3 meters wide, 18 meters long. The owner is Kong Thi, male, 39 years old from Koh Rong Samloem, Koh Rong City, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to the explanation of the boatman, a man named Hen Meng Hong and another named Hen Meng Hay, they both transported rice to a tugboat parked in front of the entrance to Koh Rong Samloem (Saracen Beach). At the scene, there was a fire in the engine compartment, which caused gasoline to ignite, along 3 cans of diesel and about 10 cans of gas. The boat caught ablaze and sank.

Luckily the fire caused no injuries or loss of life. POST NEWS