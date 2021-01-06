Phnom Penh: Earlier this morning, January 6, 2021, Mr. Pheng Vannak revealed what he says is the background of the prime suspect being hunted over the death of the Deputy Director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police:

An Naren, alias Rin Phan, 38 years old, is a former commando soldier (Military sources have denied this and released a statement to that effect), who lives at 58 E1, Street 110, Village 16, Sangkat Phsar Kandal. 1 Daun Penh district.

In 2003, An Naren and his party shot and killed a man named Om Rath Sady, and robbed him of 9200 Nokia phones near Kab Ko Market, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

After the robbery and shooting, the specialized force of the Anti-Terrorism Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police investigated and arrested An Naren and others involved and sent him to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court later jailed him.

In 2018, Anaren was released from prison.

On the night of December 30, 2020, An Naren shot and killed the Deputy Director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police after a traffic accident in front of Phnom Penh International Airport.

*In another post, Mr. Pheng Vannak also wrote that the hunt for the suspect continues and more police have arrived at the border of Ratanakiri province and Stung Treng province to join in the search.

*Note that this news first appeared on Facebook, later published on AMAPAPA before the same story moved to KBN and KOHSANTEPHEAP

UPDATE: In yet another twist: Phnom Penh: After a picture of a man who was reported by the media as the killer, a man has come forward to claim on the morning of January 6, 2021, that the photo is of him, and he is not the killer that the authorities are hunting for.

He actually is a worker on a farm in Trapeang Prasat district.

He said that the pictures that were posted on Facebook and most of the media were from seven years ago.

His name is Lim Chheang and he is currently a farmer living in Tuol Ta Sek village, Trapeang Prasat commune, Trapeang Prasat district, Oddar Meanchey province.

He also asked Facebook and the media to remove the photo of him and write that he is not the suspect in the shooting case, and to please help correct it because it greatly affects his honor. KBN