UPDATE: Early reports say a man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Kandal Province: A brutal murder was discovered on the morning of January 5, 2021. A 16-year-old girl (*other sources report 17 and 18) was found stabbed to death in a rented room in Sangkat Prek Hoor, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Authorities are at to the scene and initial reports say the young victim suffered at least six stab wounds. More details are expected later. (Source- various local media, which show images of the crime scene).

UPDATE: The victim has been named as Pheng Panha, an 18-year-old female student, who lived at the scene. The unidentified assailant escaped.

Witnesses near the scene said that before the incident, the victim was staying in a room with her family- the parents and two younger siblings. At 6 am on the day of the incident, the parents went to work in the factory and the younger brother went to school.

According to the source, at 7 o’clock in the morning, the neighbors heard a noise. The victim screamed and neighbors ran and found her lying in a pool of blood and saw several stab wounds. After that, they took the victim to the Victory Referral Hospital, but unfortunately she died.

In connection with the case, the authorities are carefully investigating to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Details will be announced later. KOHSANTEPHEAP