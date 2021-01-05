Phnom Penh: A man driving a car at high speed hit a divider causing serious damage. The driver left the car behind and escaped.

The accident happened at 2:30 AM on January 5, 2021 along Russian Federation Boulevard, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident a Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-8159 was driving along the road from east to west at high speed when it smashed into the divider. The driver waited around for a few moments and then disappeared.

After the incident, local authorities cooperated with Phnom Penh traffic police to lift the car and store it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for the owner to come forward. NKD