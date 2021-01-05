Kandal Province: On the evening of January 5, 2021, Mr. Thong Phalla Rainsy, Investigating Judge of Kandal Provincial Court, decided to temporarily detain a man for beating the security guard with a gun. The one-star military officer and owner of a clinic was charged with “illegal use of firearms under Article 20 of the Law on the Control of Weapons, Explosives and Intentional Aggravated Violence” under Article 218 of the Criminal Code.

The violence occurred on January 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Sok Meng Hospital and Maternity Hospital in Ang Snuol III Village, Peuk Commune, Ang Snuol District, Kandal Province.

According to the police, the victim was Chrek Sina, a 30-year-old Cambodian man, a security guard living in Trapeang Bruy village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province. The suspect is Heng Kea Hong, male, 41 years old, Cambodian, working at Sok Meng Hospital and Maternity, and a military officer.

The victim needed three stitches after the incident. Police seized a CF98 handgun, a machete and ammunition.

Authorities said that before the incident on January 2, 2021 at 18:00, the victim went to guard the Sok Meng Clinic. At about 5 a.m., a man came to the victim and asked, “Where is the other security guard?” There was some discussion (*which we can’t quite work out- sounds like the other guard lent the man money and it was being returned), and the man gave 3,000 riel to the victim and the man walked away (*maybe with some shoes).

The next day at 8 am, that the suspect found he had lost a pair of leather shoes that were left at the entrance of his clinic. Suspicious, he checked the security camera and saw a man standing talking to the victim and handing over money to him.

After checking the security camera, the suspect contacted the security company to call the victim to discuss the matter.

On January 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM, the suspect made an appointment with the security company to bring the victim to talk in the clinic, but they could not find him, so the suspect got angry and drove around Chumpouvorn Market, Phnom Penh. Back to Phnom Penh.

It was not until 12 noon on January 4, 2021 that the security company arrived at the clinic and did not see the suspect, so they called the suspect to talk.

At the time of the incident, the suspect arrived at the clinic, saw the victim standing in front, and took a pistol from the waistband and hit the victim on the left side of the head, causing him to fall and the suspect walked into the clinic and disappeared. .

The victim was taken by medical staff to wash the wounds and gave him3 stitches. The victim then called the police, who arrived at the scene and detained the suspect for questioning.

According to the suspect’s confession, he admitted that he actually used a gun to hit the victim because he was angry with the hired guard and said he believed the guard had sold his shoes.

The security camera was checked, and a man was seen passing money to the victim. KOHSANTEPHEAP