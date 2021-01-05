Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of January 5, 2021 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from January 6 to 12, 2021.

According to the Ministry, on January 6-8, the Kingdom of Cambodia will be affected by the northeast monsoon.

This situation will make it very cold from January 9-14:

1. Provinces in the central lowlands:

Minimum temperature 20-23 ° C

Maximum temperature 31-34 ° C

From 9-12 January, minimum temperature 15-17 ° C / maximum is 24-27 ° C.

2-Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau: Minimum temperature 18-21 ° C Maximum temperature is 30-33 ° C

From 9-12 January, minimum temperature 12-14 ° C . maximum temperature 23-26 ° C with strong winds.

3- Coastal areas:

Minimum temperature 22-25 ° C

Maximum temperature 29-32 ° C

From January 9-12, minimum temperature 18-21 ° C / maximum temperature is 25 -28 ° C with strong winds and high waves on especially on 12 January.

The Ministry calls on the people, and especially the army and police forces living and working in the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau, to pay more attention to health care for the cold weather. Fishermen and seafarers should be careful of strong winds and high waves.