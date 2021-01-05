Kandal: According to the report from CPC NEWS Working Group in Kandal Province, at 11 o’clock on January 5, 2021, the police arrested the suspect accused of stabbing to death an 18-year-old girl.

The operation was led by Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner.

The murder occurred in Prek Hoor Keut village, Prek Hoor commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province

Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chhoeun Socheth told CPC NEWS that the suspect police believe to have ben involved in stabbing the young woman had been arrested and was being questioned by authorities. At this time, the suspect has not yet confessed.

The suspect was named as Touch Socheat, alias Adramrey, 35 years old, living at the scene.

Authorities arrested the suspect while he had come to look at the body, which police were examining. CPC

UPDATE: Several media outlets now report that the suspect has confessed. The motive reportedly was to silence the victim after the suspect had previously raped her, and she was about to tell her parents.