Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, suspected of being drunk while driving a car, disobeyed traffic rules, drove over the speed limit, swerved and hit a concrete divider, causing the car to break, but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on January 4, 2021 along Street 217 near the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, a Lexus RX350 was seen before the incident with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-8159, driven by a Chinese man, suspected of being drunk, driving at high speed.

At the scene he suddenly turned left and hit a divider, causing serious damage to the vehicle.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to store the Lexus at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD