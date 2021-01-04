Phnom Penh: At about 9.30 pm on January 3, 2021, a man and his friends were out drinking, and on the drive home their designated driver hit a concrete divider, causing damage, and then tried to escape along National Road 2 in Prek Talong Village, Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Khan Meanchey.

After the incident car tried to escape, and got about 500 meters before the wheels broke. Local authorities were called out and impounded the car, but the driver was not detained because the incident did not cause any injuries. AREY