Kandal: According to police, on Sunday, January 5, 2021, at 4:30 AM, there was a case of theft (catching dogs). )

in Prek Samrong village, Sangkat Roka Khpos, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

The victim, Lao Sithay, male, 39 years old, residence: Prek Samrong village, Sangkat Roka Khpos, Takhmao city, Kandal province, is a factory worker.

Three suspects were named as:

San Makara, male, 36 years old from Phum Khleang Saing, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh (Detained).

Mai Sona, male, 25 years old, from Samaki Village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Panha, male, 25 years old, address unknown as he managed to escape

Captured evidence:

1-A yellow tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1Hl 0653

2- A piece of wire, 30 cm long

3- 150 cm long stick

4- 2 sacks.

5- A black plastic bag.

At the time of the incident, while the victim was asleep, the three suspects rode up to catch the victim’s dog with San Makara as the driver. Panha took the the stick and hit the dog on the head, while Mai Sona was the picked it up.



The victim caught the men in action, and they ran away, but two suspects were caught and handed over to the police for processing. According to one of the suspects, he drove the vehicle with the intention to steal dogs.

Currently, the suspect and the exhibits have been sent to the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate to continue the proceedings. POST NEWS