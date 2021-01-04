Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of January 4, 2021, announcing the discovery of a news COVID-19 case on a Cambodian worker who just returned from Thailand.

The latest patient is a 21-year-old Cambodian woman from in Koun Phnom village, O’Andong commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, who arrived in Cambodia on January 1, 2021. She is being treated at Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

This brings the detected case total to 382, with 20 active cases currently being treated in hospitals.