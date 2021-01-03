Kampong Speu: A woman working in a mango plantation was found dead, in what police believe is a murder case. This incident happened at Ochot point in Doung village, Kraing Divay commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province on the evening of January 1, 2021.

According to the Phnom Sruoch District Military Police, the victim, 55-year-old Chim Pha, resides in Prey Toteung Village, Kraing Divay Commune, Phnom Sruoch District.

She was working on the mango plantation with her husband Puth Phan, 68 years old, for a man named Leng Chanthany (living in Phnom Penh) in the commune village where the incident occurred.

The source added that before the incident, the husband left the plantation to build a gate for the house.

Their children in Prey Toteung village, Kraing Dey commune, Phnom Sruoch district, returned to the plantation at around 5 pm, but did not find their mother, so they returned to relatives’ houses in the village and called her phone several times without an answer.

When her husband returned, he found her dead in a pool of blood 20 meters north of the plantation, and he reported to the authorities to come and check.

The source added that after a forensic examination, it was found the victim was hit with a hard object over the head.

After the action, the suspect took the phone from the victim and escaped. A bag with 36,000 riel and a gold necklace were left at the scene.

The husband was taken in for further questioning by the provincial police, while the body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. AREY