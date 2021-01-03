Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced the discovery of two more COVID-19 cases in Cambodian migrant workers who had just returned from Thailand, according to a statement released on the morning of January 3, 2021.

1. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman from Svay Thom village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 31, 2020.

2: A 24-year-old Cambodian woman living in Svay Thom village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, who also traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 31, 2020.

This brings the total infection numbers detected to 381, of which 362 have been treated and 19 active cases.