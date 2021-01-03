Prey Veng: On Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM there was a fatal accident near Tnot Chros village, Lvea commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province.

The accident was caused by a white truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3E.3092 driving from east to west by Mi Sambo, male, 44 years old, from Kampov village, Phnom Sampov commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

A black Honda C125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1CX.2400 was hit, killing Phon Chanthou, a 36-year-old female from Po Vong village, Thkov commune, Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province, and a passenger named Chheng Srey Pich, an 18-year-old female from the same village at the scene.

The truck hit the back of the motorcycle and it became stuck underneath . It was dragged about 1,600 meters, causing the truck to catch fire

Police sent fire trucks to intervene. The bodies of the two victims were handed over to their families for traditional rites. POSTNEWS