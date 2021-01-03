Kratie: On January 2, 2021, under orders from Brigadier General San Bunthan, Commander of Kratie Provincial Gendarmerie and procedural coordination by Mr. Keo Socheat, Prosecutor of Kratie Provincial Court, Chhlong District Military Police led by Brigadier General Phat Sopheak Veasna, Chhlong District Commander, actively cracked down on theft in Chhlong District, Kratie Province.

The suspect was arrested by the police and named as Ket Buntim, male, 21 years old, Khmer, living in Chroy Thmor Leu village, Chhlong commune, Chhlong district, Kratie province. He stands accused of stealing goats from the same village.

Police are preparing a case to be sent to court to follow legal procedures. POSTNEWS