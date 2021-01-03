Kandal: At 10:15 pm on January 2, police had surrounded a suspect who took weapons from Sampov Poun Police Station, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province and fired at police.

The incident began on the afternoon of January 2, 2021, after the man drove a truck into a light pole, and police brought him for questioning at the station.



During the interrogation, the perpetrator somehow ran into an area where there were weapons, grabbed AK-47 assault rifles and fired seven shots to intimidate the police.



Currently, the Koh Thom District Police Inspectorate and the Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner are leading a task force to surround the perpetrator, who is hiding with three rifles inside the administrative post.

The perpetrator is 26-year-old Pov Hong from Kampong Po village, Kraing Yov commune, Saang district, Kandal province, a truck driver for a company.

The owner of the company arrived at the scene with the authorities to persuade the perpetrator to drop the weapons and surrender.

The family also came to try to talk the man out safely and get him to surrender.



It is reported that the man had three guns and nearly 90 bullets. POST NEWS

EDIT: He was later taken alive by police, who said he tested positive for drug use.