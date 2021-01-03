Sihanoukville : Four workers who were on a boat ferrying garbage from Koh Rong were rescued from the sea by Tycoon Tea Vichet’s speedboat after their vessel began to sink in high seas near Koh Thas and Koh Dek Koul at 5 am on January 3, 2021.

According to the police, the boat that sank was a garbage collection vessel from Port 52, Koh Touch Village, Koh Rong Samloem Sangkat which was heading to Sihanoukville. At the point of Koh Thas and Koh Dek Koul, the engine had problems and the sea with strong waves caused the boat to sink.

After receiving this news, the speedboat team of Tycoon Tea Vichet went out to help search for and rescue the four crew on the boat safely.

The four were named as

1. But Chhun, male, 45 years old, captain

2. Yon Bunyong, male, 22 years old, boatman. 3. Soeun Pek, male, 28 years old, boatman 52. 4. Ses Phanit, male, 20 years old, Seihan (?) employee.

They were all transported back to Koh Touch village, Koh Rong Samloem commune safely. RASMEI