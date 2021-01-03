Phnom Penh: Minimum temperatures will mostly recover to above 20 ° C, but there may be some off-season rainfall in the lower part of Cambodia such as Tbong Khmum, Prey Veng Svay Rieng and Phnom Penh in the early morning of January 5, 2021 due to the effects of low pressure.

Mr. Chan Yutha, Spokesman and Secretary of State of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, told Rasmei Kampuchea on January 3, 2021 that in general minimum temperatures across the country are beginning to recover to above 20 degrees Celsius, with the exception of Mondulkiri, which remains around 19 degrees Celsius, after dropping to around 13 to 14 degrees Celsius in some places on New Year’s Eve .

The spokesman for the ministry added that the weather may begin to cool again in the coming weeks, along with light rainfall due to low pressure from the South China Sea.

He said that the low pressure system had caused floods in some areas of the Philippines and Singapore on January 2, 2021, and as it now enters the South China Sea will meet with high pressure, pushing down, bring strong waves and tides off the coast of Vietnam. The low pressure that is pushed into the area will cause little off-season rainfall in the lower (south) part of Cambodia. For example, Tbong Khmum, Prey Veng, Svay Rieng and Phnom Penh in the early morning on January 5, 2021.