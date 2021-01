Phnom Penh: A press release from The Ministry of Health on the morning of January 2, 2021confirmed a new case of COVID-19. The 36-year-old Cambodian-American woman from Takhmao City, Kandal Province, was traveling from the United States via Taiwan and arrived in Cambodia on January 1, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 379, of which 362 have been treated and 17 active cases being treated in hospitals.