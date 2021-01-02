Banteay Meanchey: The Anti-Drug Police Force of Serey Sophorn City Police Inspectorate cracked down on drug trafficking, distribution and use over 2 days in 2 separate locations. Six users were detained for questioning and evidence were confiscated, but the mastermind behind the trafficking and distribution disappeared before police arrived.

The anti-drug police force of Serei Sophorn city and the police force of Mongkul Borey district cracked down on two drug crimes in Serei Sophorn city and Mongkul Borey district on December 29-30, 2020.

Six male drug users were arrested, including: 1. Mao Kongkea, alias Kong, 28 years old, in the village Chamkar Ta Dok, Russey Krok commune, Mongkul Borei district, 2. Ouk An, 38 years old, 3. Tan Bun Hor, 24 years old, 4. Chhun Chantha, alias Ponlok, 32 years old, 5. Nuon Chhay Eang, 30 years old, 6. Thy Phirum, alias Mab, 20 years old. These 5 people live in Sala Deng village, Russey Krok commune, Mongkul Borey district.

Police found 2 small bags of drugs and other evidence.

According to the confessions of the six, especially with the cooperation of the suspect, Tan Bun Hor alias San, at more than 10 am on December 30, 2020, Mr. Lt. Col. Thin Sindeth, Deputy Commissioner for Anti-Drug Action Plan, and with the coordination of Deputy Prosecutor Bun Sopheak, our forces cordoned off a house belonging to a suspect named Sou Om, alias Nga, a 31-year-old man from Phnom Bak village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn city, who is a ringleader behind drug trafficking.

The man had already escaped before the police arrived, however, the police searched and found objects in the house with the name of Noy Sinuon, 26 years old, the wife of the suspect. They found 6 bags of suspected methamphetamine (1 big bag, 5 small bags), 1 set of scales and other evidence.

Drugs with a total weight 785.77 grams were seized from the operations. Authorities have also prepared a case to be sent to court. Ouk An, also known as Mean, also had a previous arrest warrant, and two others, Chhun Chantha, alias Ponlok, and Mao Kongkea, alias Kong, were taken to a correctional center. RASMEI