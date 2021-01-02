Reported deaths of foreign nationals have fallen by over 30% in 2020 compared with 2019. There were fatalities involving at least 37 nationalities.

The numbers and cause of death are only from those reported in the media/social media, and not official statistics, and are certainly lower than the actual figures.

30% of deaths were recorded as heart attacks, 11% from traffic related incidents, a little over 7% from ‘falls’ (mainly from hotels), the same numbers as confirmed suicides (some falls were classed as suicide, others unconfirmed as either an accident or foul play). Just under 5% were considered murder or suspicious deaths.

44% of deaths were reported in Phnom Penh, 21% in Siem Reap, 15% in Sihanoukville and surrounding districts, 6% in Kampot, 2% on Koh Rong Islands and Svay Rieng/Bavet.

173 were men and 15 women. The average age, where it was recorded, was 47.4.

Condolences to all family and friends of all those who passed away in Cambodia during 2020.

We wish that all stay safe and healthy in 2020.