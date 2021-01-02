FEATURED Health Latest 

Reported Foreigner Deaths Down In 2020

Reported deaths of foreign nationals have fallen by over 30% in 2020 compared with 2019. There were fatalities involving at least 37 nationalities.

The numbers and cause of death are only from those reported in the media/social media, and not official statistics, and are certainly lower than the actual figures.

30% of deaths were recorded as heart attacks, 11% from traffic related incidents, a little over 7% from ‘falls’ (mainly from hotels), the same numbers as confirmed suicides (some falls were classed as suicide, others unconfirmed as either an accident or foul play). Just under 5% were considered murder or suspicious deaths.

44% of deaths were reported in Phnom Penh, 21% in Siem Reap, 15% in Sihanoukville and surrounding districts, 6% in Kampot, 2% on Koh Rong Islands and Svay Rieng/Bavet.

173 were men and 15 women. The average age, where it was recorded, was 47.4.

Condolences to all family and friends of all those who passed away in Cambodia during 2020.

We wish that all stay safe and healthy in 2020.

Country20202019
China5691
UK1929
USA1317
Vietnam1215
France1210
Korea89
Germany77
Netherlands60
Australia57
Japan17
Canada37
Russia35
Thailand35
Finland14
South Africa03
New Zealand43
Norway03
Nigeria13
Malaysia23
India33
Indonesia22
Israel13
Philippines22
Singapore12
Italy12
Belgium12
Switzerland22
Denmark11
Ukraine01
Austria01
Mauritius01
Argentina01
Sweden21
Taiwan21
Poland01
Ireland11
Bangladesh10
Portugal10
Nepal10
Congo10
Ghana10
Turkmenistan10
Bulgaria10
Hong Kong (CH)10
Sri Lanka01
Unknown514
Total188270

