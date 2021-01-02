Phnom Penh: The was a traffic accident near the traffic light of Deum Kor market along Preah Monireth Street in Sangkat Tumnup Teuk, Khan Boeung Keng Kang at 10:10 pm on January 1, 2021.

Prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-7807 along Monireth from Stung Meanchey to Phsar Doeum Kor. At the scene, the car turned left, and was hit by a Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-5279, driven by a drunk Chinese man at high speed.

The Range Rover crashed into the back of the Highlander, causing the Highlander to crash into the left door of a Starex with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-2158 driving in the opposite direction caused severe damage. The Highlander was almost completely damaged in the rear, while the Rover was severely damaged.

The Chinese man who drove the car immediately opened the car door and fled the scene, but was chased, caught and and handed over to local authorities. AREY