Chinese Driver Wrecks Hilux

Phnom Penh: A Chinese man driving too fast crashed a Toyota at 2:40 AM on January 2, 2021, along Russian Confederation Road in front of Bayon Market, Khan 7 Makara.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a black HILUX VIGO with license plate Phnom Penh 2 I 3063 traveling from west to east at high speed. The car hit a power pole and crashed, and the car almost broke in two, The driver suffered injuries.

After the incident, the local authorities cooperated with the municipal experts to measure and lift the vehicle and store it, waiting for a legal solution. POST NEWS

