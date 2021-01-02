Phnom Penh: Throughout 2020, authorities arrested almost 21,000 people involved in drug offenses in Cambodia and seized more than 3 tons of drugs.

According to the report of the Anti-Drug Commission released on January 2, 2020, between January 1 to December 31, 2020, law enforcement forces cracked down on 10,193 drug crimes nationwide, detaining 20,913 people (1267 females), including 355 foreigners (45 females) from 14 nationalities.

Among the cases that were cracked down on, there were 6,536 cases of trafficking, storage, processing and cultivation, with 12,245 people (951 females) detained, and 3667 cases of use, with 8,668 people being detained(316 females).

Police executed 510 arrest warrants for 475 people (12 females). It should be noted that the police confiscated more than 3,251 kilograms of drugs of all kinds, including 289 kilograms of marijuana and 287,735 plants. 148 cars, 2,618 motorcycles, 7,908 mobile phones, 530 scales, 29 small arms, 26 larger guns, 2 houses, 1 condominium and 1 warehouse and 3 bank accounts worth 20,000 USD. MCPN

