Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of January 1, 2021, along Street 95, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, a piece metal fell from a building under construction and hit a Mercedes car causing damage, but fortunately nobody was injured.

According to information at the scene, the debris fell from a ten-story building, hitting the car.

According to the car owner, he was lucky and urged the construction site owner to be more careful and called on the authorities to review the site. PPR