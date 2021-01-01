Kandal Province: At 11 pm on December 31, 2020, there were several gunshots reported in restaurant “Heng Heng” after a couple quarreled.

“Heng Heng” Restaurant is located along Street 21A in Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

According to sources, the explosions came after a dispute between a husband and wife.

A suspect was immediately detained by the authorities and sent to the Kandal Provincial Police for further proceedings. The authorities decided to close the restaurant temporarily.

In connection with this issue, Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner, has not yet asked for further confirmation because he said that he was in a meeting.

According to a reliable source, the perpetrator was named as a well-known man, who is now trying to finish the matter quietly. NKD