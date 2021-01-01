Pailin: According to the report of Mr. Meas Saran, Police Inspectorate of Sala Krao District, there was a traffic accident after a car driving carelessly hit a Thai man who was walking along the road. He was seriously injured and broke his right thigh and was

taken to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital by security forces guarding the Hong Bo Prom casino .



The accident happened at 7:20 AM on January 1, 2021 near Hong Bo Casino in Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province.



The car driver was a 30-year-old male driver named Pan Chhoeung (uninjured) living in Phsar Prom Cheung Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province.



The victim, named as Peat was 63 years old, a Thai, residing in Phsar Prom village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.



The driver of the car was driving carelessly, according to police. The victim was sent to Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment, while the car was confiscated and kept at the Sala Krao District Police Inspectorate to wait for a settlement. NKD