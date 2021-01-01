Svay Rieng province: There was afire in the sugarcane plantation belonging to Sophat Company. Police suspected that someone entered the plantation and started the fire deliberately.

The fire occurred at 7:15 pm on December 30, 2020 at Sophat Samnang’s sugar plantation next to the Vietnamese border in Kampot Touk village, Kokisom commune, Svay Teap district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the Commander of the 611th Border Guard Corps, after spotting the fire, the company representatives extinguished it by 8:05 pm the same day.

Currently, the Prey Tay border checkpoint police force has cooperated with the border army to search for the suspects and bring them to justice according to the law. MCPN