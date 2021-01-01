Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has announced on the morning of January 1, 2021, that 12 more Cambodian workers returning from Thailand had tested for COVID-19.

One patient was treated and allowed to leave hospital.

1. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman from Doung Village, Kamrieng Commune, Kamrieng District, Battambang Province, traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 29, 2020.

2. A 26-year-old Cambodian woman, from O’Dambang 2 Commune, Sangke District, Battambang Province, arrived in Cambodia on December 30, 2020.

The above patients are currently being treated at the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

3. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman, from Sangkat Toul Lvea, Pailin City, Pailin Province, who arrived on December 28, 2020.

4. A 27-year-old Cambodian woman from Phsar Prom village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province, arrived on December 29, 2020.

5. A 39-year-old Cambodian woman, from Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 29, 2020.

6. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman, from Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 29, 2020.

7. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Phsar Prom Village, Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 29, 2020.

8. A 29-year-old Cambodian woman, from Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 30, 2020.

9. A 24-year-old Cambodian woman, from Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 30, 2020.

10. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman, from Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, arrived on December 30, 2020.

11. A 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Sala Krao District, Pailin Province arrived on December 30, 2020.

12. A 35-year-old Cambodian woman from Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province who traveled from Thailand on December 30, 2020.

The ten patients are currently being treated at the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

A man involved with the local outbreak on 28 November- a 21-year-old Cambodian male employee at Pedro was released from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

This brings the total number of cases to 378, with 362 who have been treated and 16 who are currently hospitalized.