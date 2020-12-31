Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of December 31, 2020, confirming detection of COVID-19 in two workers traveling back from Thailand

1. A 36-year-old Cambodian woman from Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, who arrived on December 28, 2020 and is currently being treated at the Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

2. A 33-year-old Cambodian woman living in Stung Karch Commune, Sala Krao District, Pailin Province, who traveled from Thailand to Cambodia on December 29, 2020 and is also being treated at the Battambang hospital.

These current cases bring the total to 366 people detected, of which 361 have been treated and 5 patients are currently in hospital.