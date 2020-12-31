Phnom Penh: A Mazda BT50 car driving at high speed hit a central divider and then hit another Mazda car, causing severe damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

The incident took place at 8 pm on December 30, 2020 at the intersection of Dey Mok Market along Monireth Street, Sangkat Phsar Deum Mok Prum, bordering Sangkat Toul Svay Prey II, Khan Bek Keng Kang.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the BT50 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-6461 was driving along Monireth Road heading west at high speed when it hit the concrete divider. The vehicle continued to hit a white Mazda with license plate Phnom Penh 2AK-2185, which was driving in the opposite direction..

After the incident, the local authorities went down to the scene because the divider was not damaged, both parties were allowed to negotiate a settlement to end the matter at the scene. NKD