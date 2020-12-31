Phnom Penh: A was found dead on his cyclo by residents at 7:00 am on December 31, 2020 in front of CS Travel Agency L along Monivong Blvd in Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the elderly man was often seen riding a cyclo and would stop in the evening to rest and wake up at 6 am and go to work again.

The source added that this morning was different from normal day, and the man was seen sleeping until 7 am, so people went to check and found he had died. This was then reported to local authorities.

After that, the competent experts went down to the scene to autopsy the body and stored it, waiting for relatives to accept the body for the traditional ceremony.