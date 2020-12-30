Phnom Penh: A car believed to be the one involved in a fatal shooting which killed a Deputy Police Chief on December 30, 2020 was found in Svay Udom village, Sangkat Ponhea Pun, Khan Prek Pnov.

The front of the car was smashed and the license plate was removed, according to the report. Authorities suspect the shooters of being involved with the homeowner.

According to the owner of the house, at around 2 am on the same day, he came out from his house and saw a man get on a motorcycle, leaving the car parked.

However, the authorities have brought him for further questioning. NKD