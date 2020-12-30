Kampong Speu: According to the National Police General Commission, two people died at the scene and four others were seriously injured in a traffic accident between a passenger bus and a truck. The accident happened on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1:15 pm on National Road No. 4 between km 105-106 near Phum Ti, Treng Trayeung Commune, Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province.

Brigadier General Tap Lon, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kampong Speu Province, said that before the incident, there was a blue FUSO truck with RCAF license plate 01 3-2869, carrying a yellow-red semi-trailer with RCAF license plate 01 4A-2869. The driver was named as Chanty, a 20-year-old man living in Samaki Village, Tbeng Troyeung Commune, Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province. He was driving from west to east when he hit a yellow KIA bus with license plate Siem Reap 3A- 1240 traveling in the opposite direction.

The Deputy Commissioner said two female passengers in the bus (unidentified) were killed, and four men were seriously injured including the FUSO driver and three bus passengers. The bus driver reportedly fled the scene.



After the incident, the vehicles were taken to Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate for processing. POST NEWS / AREY