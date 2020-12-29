Battambang Province: Three men who smuggled drugs across the border from Thailand through the “Poipet” international gate were arrested by Battambang provincial authorities. Around 5 kg of methamphetamine was seized on the afternoon of December 28, after they were stopped riding a motorbike on Street 1 in Prek Mohatep Village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang City.

1- Touch Sarom, Male, 59 years old, living in Doeum Chrey Village, O’Smach Commune, Samrong District, Oddar Meanchey Province.

2- Sorn Sarath, alias Hem, alias Rom, Male, 35 years old, living in Doeum Kov Village, Krek Commune, Ponhea Krek District, Tbong Khmum Province.

3- Heang Hoy, Male, 47 years old, living in O Smach Village, Sangkat O Smach, Samrong City, Oddar Meanchey Province.

A woman believed to be involved in the case managed to escape.

Police confirmed that two people were riding a motorbike carrying drugs in a bag, while another was in a taxi.

The men said that the drugs had crossed the border from Thailand into Cambodia through Poipet. The group also admitted that the drugs were sent to Battambang province, but when entering Battambang city, the authorities were waiting and ambushed them, catching them with the contraband inside a bag.

The men said the drugs had been produced in Laos before being taken to Thailand and on to Cambodia. A case is being prepared for the provincial court. KOHSANTEPHEAP