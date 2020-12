Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 29, 2020, a man was hit by a a length of steel that fell from a building under construction in front of Wat Botum Vatey, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh.

The metal smashed through a car window and speared through a man’s leg, causing serious injuries.



The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital. KBN