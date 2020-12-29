Phnom Penh: According to police, a man was arrested for online extortion, known as ‘catphishing‘. The suspect created fake Facebook accounts using pictures of beautiful women and chatted with men to get videos and nude photos and then threatened to post them publicly if the victim did not pay money. The suspect was arrested on the afternoon of December 28, 2020 in Tuol Roka 1 Village, Chak Angre Krom Sangkat, Khan Meanchey.

The suspect, Mak Hak Chetra, 23, was born in Phsar Thmei village, 13 Makara commune, Battambang city, Battambang province. The arrest came as the suspect was on his way to withdraw money from a male victim living in Tuol Kork district.

After the arrest, the specialized force found that in the phone of the suspect, there were many pictures and naked videos of different men. Police are now building a case to proceed with the law.

Noting the crime, police called on all Facebook users to be more careful to avoid fraudsters who use such images, or similar cases, because this is not a new method for criminals. POST NEWS