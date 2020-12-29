Phnom Penh: In a live speech, Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will make January 11, 2021, the opening day of the new school year.

However, the Ministry of Education needs to develop new systems in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Updates to follow.

UPDATE: The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has announced that all private educational institutions will be allowed to operate again from December 29, 2020. This is according to the press release of the Ministry of Education. Masks and sanitizers will be mandatory and schools must follow SOP rules laid down by the relevant ministries. SWIFT