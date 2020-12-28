Banteay Meanchey: Cambodians returning from Thailand were being sent by truck to provincial quarantine centers when six people jumped off and escaped. Authorities found two of the people.

On the evening of December 25, 2020, Mongkul Borei District Governor Rath Dasinang said that four people from Mongkul Borei District ran away from the Poipet Center, after they had received negative results on the first COVID-19 test. Two were found and taken to a detention center, and two others, one of whom got out of a car at O’Bei Choan Market near the border, are being sought by authorities.

Diep Chhuon, the governor of Malai district, said that in Malai district, two people who had returned from Thailand to Cambodia, had escaped also and were thought to be heading to their hometowns in Siem Reap province. They had also been tested once with negative results. KOHSANTEPHEAP

On Saturday it was announced that migrant workers who attempt to escape the 14-day quarantine after entering the country via any of the three main border crossings with Thailand — O’Smach, Doung and Poipet — will be charged in court and fined up to $50 to $250.

This directive was issued by the Ministry of Health to act as a deterrent to those attempting to escape after crossing the border and who do not want to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

“We do not want the escapees, in case they are infected, to spread the Covid-19 virus to the community. We need to take stern action against those who flout the directive,” said the Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng.

He called on the health officials and relevant authorities manning the borders to be alert and make sure that all entering the borders are quarantined and tested for Covid-19. MANILA TIMES