Phnom Penh: On the morning of December 28, 2020, The Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming that no cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours. Four more patients were treated and allowed to leave hospital:

1. A 35-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kak 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh, who visited the Zando store on November 27, 2020.

2. A 47-year-old Jordanian man who flew from Jordan, via South Korea to Cambodia on December 1, 2020.

3. A 29-year-old Japanese woman, a passenger from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on December 13, 2020.

4: A 55-year-old Cambodian-American woman staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh who traveled from the United States via Taiwan on December 20, 2020.

A total of 364 cases of COVID-19 have been detected since January, with 360 people successfully treated and 4 people are currently hospitalized- 3 of these realted to the November 28 outbreak, where 41 people were initially tested positive for the virus.