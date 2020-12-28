Phnom Penh: A man who had been missing from his house for 3 days was found dead in his car.

The discovery was made at 7:30 AM on December 28, 2020, along the corner of Street 51 and Street 214 in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Nuon Ran, 51 years old, and a taxi driver from Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

Sources at the scene said that the victim had been missing for three days and that his family had tried to call him, but he didn’t answer.

On the morning of December 28, 2020, another taxi driver saw the victim’s car parked on the side of the road and went to investigate. He saw that the victim was dead inside and the body was swollen so called police who came down to the scene.

After the incident, the local police force together with the specialized police force arrived at the scene and autopsied* the body and wrote a letter to hand over the body to the relatives to take to the traditional ceremony. *Cause of death not given

NKD